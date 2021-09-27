UrduPoint.com

PM Addresses Long Standing Problems Of Balochistan's People: Munir

PM addresses long standing problems of Balochistan's people: Munir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan chapter president Dr. Munir Baloch on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise which he made with the people of Balochistan for up gradation of Kuchlak to Khuzdar roads.

Talking to APP, he expressed his happiness over the issuance of tenders for making Kuchlak to Khuzdar Road two lanes which would help to reduce road mishaps.

He said Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Federal Minister Murad Saeed also made special efforts for issuance of tenders for said road.

Baloch said, in the first phase, a tender has been issued to make the road from Kuchlak to Khuzdar two-lane after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

He said that construction of such road will solve the long standing problem of the people of Balochistan.

He said PTI led government was fulfilling its promises which had been made with public.

He said Prime Minister Imran was paying special focus on development of Balochistan in order to remove backwardness of the province.

