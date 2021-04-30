PM admits he made mistakes in the past

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says allotting party tickets in the past was one of the mistakes.

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday admitted that he also made wrong decisions.

Imran Khan said that allotting party tickets was one of the mistakes he did in the past.

He expressed these words while addressing a ceremony after unveiling a development package worth Rs370 billion in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PM said that it was our leaders and their children’ properties were in foreign countries.

“All those who laundered money abroad are the biggest traitors,” said the PM, adding that such corrupt elements just wanted to fill their accounts after coming into power.

Imran Khan said it was the first time that such a big amount would be used for the development of this picturesque and strategically located region. He said the development package envisaged hydel power generation and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, youth skill and scholarship program, up-gradation of health system and water and sanitation projects.

“We will also support the development of small and medium enterprises in the area besides focusing on expansion of its infrastructure,” said the PM, adding that it would be their effort to enable Gilgit airport receive international flights.

He also highlighted the immense and diverse tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that development package would prepare the region to attract the tourists which would benefit not only the local people but the whole country. He was confident that exploiting GB’s tourism potential would make it self-reliant.

He, however, emphasized the need for promotion of tourism in a planned manner to cultivate its true benefits. He said the tourism in the region should not affect the forests and the mountains. He said the introduction of local government system in the region will help take forward the region.

Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to transform the country by waging a successful struggle against the corrupt mafia.

“It is for the first time that this mafia is being brought under the ambit of law,” he added.