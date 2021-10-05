UrduPoint.com

PM Advances Across- The-board Accountability: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan stopped the rhetoric of the incompetents by ensuring across the board accountability

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan stopped the rhetoric of the incompetents by ensuring across the board accountability.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the PM exposed narrative of the opposition by welcoming the Pandora Papers.

The incompetents tried their best to find name of Imran Khan in Pandora papers, he added.

However, he said this time too the incompetent courtiers faced embarrassment.The incompetent league was first exposed through the Panama Lakes, he added.

Gill said the nation came to know through Imran Khan how ruthlessly absconder Mian plundered the national wealth. The courtiers have launched propaganda to divert attention of of the people from their theft, he.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Aurangzeb Panama From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

13 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

13 minutes ago
 UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in ..

UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in northwestern Libyan city

3 minutes ago
 Father drowns after rescuing family members from C ..

Father drowns after rescuing family members from Chenab river

3 minutes ago
 Italy wants to strength bilateral trade relations ..

Italy wants to strength bilateral trade relations with Pakistan: Ambassador

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.