ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday advised the civil servants especially those employed in the PM Office and PM House to work diligently for the betterment of the country.

Addressing a gathering of the luncheon given in honour of staff of the PM Office and PM House, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to get united and put collective efforts to take the country towards sustainable development and stability.

"We all should endeavour to free the country from all domestic and international loans and put it on strong footing," he added.

The prime minister said Allah Almighty had blessed the country with huge natural resources but the only thing that lacked was "the will to do".

He said after rendering great sacrifices, Pakistan was formed for a certain cause. "We all have the duty to play our role in the development of the country and to fulfil the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal," he added.

"We should also promise to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and fulfil the vision of Quid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal to make Pakistan and prosperous and peaceful country." He thanked the staff for their assistance during his stay in the office of the Prime Minister.

"I thank you all for supporting and guiding me during my 16-month stay in the office. Either they are my personal secretaries, military secretary, drivers, cook, telephone operators, deputy secretaries, PSOs, or others, all did their duties with due diligence and guided me on various matters," he added.

He said due to economic challenges, the cabinet members voluntarily withdrew from perks and privileges and most of them did not draw their salaries.

On the occasion the prime minister also distributed certificates of encouragement among the staff of grades 1 to 16.