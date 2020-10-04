UrduPoint.com
PM Advises Face Mask Use To Avert 2nd Coronavirus Wave In Winter

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

PM advises face mask use to avert 2nd coronavirus wave in winter

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday advised the countrymen to wear face masks in public to avert the feared second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in winter.

On Twitter, the prime minister said compared to some other states, Allah had been kind to Pakistan by sparing it from worst effects of the pandemic.

"There is a fear, onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike," the prime minister said.

He also instructed all offices and educational institutions to ensure every one wore face mask.

The prime minister's statement came amidst a slightly surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

During last one month, over 16,000 people were infected by the virus.

As of Sunday, Pakistan has so far registered 314,616 COVID-19 cases out of which 298,968 had been recovered, 9,135 were still active while 6,513 victims succumbed to the disease.

