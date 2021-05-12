UrduPoint.com
PM Advises Parliamentarians To Stay At Home, Avoid Gatherings On Eid: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:59 AM

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked all the members of Parliament to avoid political activities on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked all the members of Parliament to avoid political activities on Eid.

The minister, in a tweet, said the prime minister advised the parliamentarians to avoid Eid related meetings and gatherings, stay at home and observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sake of people's health.

