UrduPoint.com

PM Advises Party Workers To Hold Peaceful Demos; Avoid Confrontation

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PM advises party workers to hold peaceful demos; avoid confrontation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised the party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations and avoid confrontation with the people of opposition parties as holding of peaceful protest was a legal right.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of 38.3-kms, six lanes Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, the prime minister referred to the opposition's politics and said it was necessary for the public, to differentiate between virtue and evil.

"Is it rightful for those who have changed loyalties after accepting the dirty money!" he posed a question.

The prime minister without disclosing the details said the estranged lawmakers of his party would soon return to their old fold. "Time has changed, as there is no more room for Changa Manga politics. On August 27, there will be a massive gathering of people to give a clear message of standing with the virtue by denouncing the vice," he added.

He said the nation's anger would keep on brewing with the opposition's push for its no-confidence motion.

The prime minister said it was necessary for the public to realize what was happening in the country now. The public should realize the politics of ill-gotten wealth.

"There is a market to purchase conscience of people through illegal pelf. The police force was summoned from the Sindh province to guard the Sindh House where illegal activities were happening," he added.

The prime minister said huge bags of money had been doled out to purchase the loyalties of people.

"The public should witness this kind of politics which had always pushed the country behind in terms of progress and prosperity," he opined.

These people, he said, had plundered the national wealth and sent it abroad. No one among them ever felt ashamed.

These things did not happen in a democratic system, the prime minister said, adding in the West, or the United Kingdom where he spent most of his life, there was no place for corrupt elements.

Congratulating the residents of Rawalpindi, he expressed the confidence that the ring road project would bring vital change in the whole area, through vast connectivity, by saving travel time and spurring business activities.

He said Lahore ring road had already brought huge changes and stressed upon undertaking of similar projects for the other cities of Punjab like Faisalabad and Sialkot as hubs of exports.

The prime minister noted that unchecked expansion of mega cities had been creating myriad issues from availability of cultivable land to provision of safe drinking water and proper waste disposal system.

He said that he had directed the chief secretaries to prepare master plans of big cities which would be submitted shortly.

He observed that the unplanned expansion of cities had also shrunk space for the cultivation of crops and green areas, adding, the ring roads around the big cities would act as buffer zones against the growth of settlements.

He said such planning was necessary to save the agricultural lands for the future generations.

\More

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Protest Police Exports Business Punjab Water Road Manga Rawalpindi Progress United Kingdom Sialkot Money August Market From Opposition

Recent Stories

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

15 minutes ago
 Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

1 hour ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

2 hours ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

3 hours ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

3 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>