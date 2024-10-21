Open Menu

PM Advises President To Sign 26th Constitutional Amendment Into Law

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:20 AM

PM advises president to sign 26th constitutional amendment into law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday sent an advice to President Asif Ali Zardari for signing of the 26th constitutional amendment into the law.

The prime minister earlier signed the advice on the said amendment after its passage by both the house of the parliament.

Earlier, the National Assembly and Senate passed the amendment with a two-thirds majority under which the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been set at three years. A 12-member parliamentary committee will select the new Chief Justice from a panel of the three most senior judges.

