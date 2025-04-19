PM Advisor Administers Oath To Risalpur Traders Union
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior Affairs, Pervaiz Khattak on Saturday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Risalpur Traders Union.
Addressing the oath taking ceremony, Pervez Khattak urged the traders to work with unity for mutual benefit. He stressed upon traders to resolve key issues with mutual consent particularly those relating to Risalpur Bazaar.
On this occasion, President of the Risalpur Traders' Union, Muhammad islam highlighted the issues related to unannounced power outages urging relevant authorities to take immediate action and resolve the issue.
The newly elected cabinet included Senior Vice President, Zakir Muhammad, General Secretary, Amjad Ali, Vice Presidents: Abrar Hussain and Safdar Khan, Deputy General Secretary, Wajid Khan, Joint Secretary, Zahid Ullah Sarwar, Deputy Joint Secretary, Fida Khan Afridi and Press Secretary, Muhammad Nasir.
The new cabinet also pledged to work for welfare traders' community with dedication and sincerity.
