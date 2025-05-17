PM Advisor Rana Sanaullah visits to AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Rana Sanaullah, the political Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan visited the capital city Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir here on Saturday.

He was received with warm welcome by Minsters ,MLA,s, leadership of political parties, high government officials and other dignitaries including the AJK PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir, Ex PM Raja Farooq Haider and other PML-N leadership.

While talking to Media the Political Advisor to PM Pakistan Rana Sanaullah said that if India repeated the mistake to attack Pakistan then it would be it's irreparable mistake and the brave Army of Pakistan will reply with face crushing response and dual to earlier aggression, he said adding that our Army has not only repulsed Indian attacks but responded with historical crushing defeat which left India in to deep shock and humiliation become it's fate at international arena.

He said Pakistan Army inflicted huge losses to Indian Army structure and installations which paralyzed Indian Army and it's leadership.

Rana Sanaullah said with the grace of almighty Allah Pakistan stood victorious by our valiant armed forces. To a question he said "Indian threats could not discourage and horrify our brave citizens as i witnessed the high spirit and courage in recent war which was phenomenal and unprecedented " Rana asserted.

He said that I came here on behalf of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif , Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, veteran leader Main Nawaz Muhammad Sharif and people of Pakistan to present Salam and tribute to people of Azad Kashmir particularly the families of Martyrs for standing with courage along with Pak Army.

Rana Sanaullah was of the view that aftermath of the Pehalgam cornage Indian forces intensified it's brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people in IOK.

He said that Allah listened the voice of innocent Kashmiri people and now once again the Kashmir issue came in the limelight at International arena due to Indian foolishness, he said.

He expressed the hope that in current circumstances Kashmir issue could be resolved and Kashmiri people will be blessed with freedom from Indian tyranny and became the part of Pakistan insha Allah,Rana remarked.

Later, PM Advisor visited the spot near Muzaffarabad where India target a Mosque (BilalMasjid)with Missile attack at Shiwai and Martyred an Imam Masjid Muhammad Yaqoob and his neighbor's daughter and left her seriously injured.

Rana Sanaullah visited the house of martyr and offered Fateha and handed over the cheque of Rs10 million to heirs and also handed over one million cheque to the parents of injured daughter Of Safeer Awan and announced educational scholarship for her on behalf of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

The Advisor to PM later visited to Neelam belly to meet the families of Martyrs and injured people besides, to assess the damage inflicted by Indian Shelling.