UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Advisor To Open 35th World Fashion Convention In Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:41 PM

PM advisor to open 35th World Fashion Convention in Nov

The Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood will open the 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Nov 2019 in Lahore first time in the history along with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) president Han Bekke

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) The Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood will open the 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Nov 2019 in Lahore first time in the history along with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) president Han Bekke.On the first day of the grand show a welcome dinner will be held at Lahore's Governor House.

The mega fashion show, aimed at presenting softer image of Pakistan abroad, is expected to host delegates from over 45 countries, as the PRGMEA- the host of the event- is inviting all embassies of the leading countries while different associations of the textile value chain of the country have also been taken onboard in this regard.

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) regional president and PRGMEA chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar stated that the whole textile chain bodies of the country have been involved to avail maximum opportunity of this mega global summit.

The textile associations which will participate in the event include All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Governor 2019 Commerce Textile Cotton Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Isolation ward in DHQ hospital made functional

7 minutes ago

Honey bee swarm attack cotton pickers, five shifte ..

7 minutes ago

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) recommends ..

7 minutes ago

Quake comments were taken out of context': Firdous ..

7 minutes ago

Two million children out of school in war-torn Yem ..

7 minutes ago

Parliament: MPs and peers return after court rules ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.