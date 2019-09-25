PM advisor to open 35th World Fashion Convention in Nov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) The Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood will open the 35th World Fashion Convention being held in Nov 2019 in Lahore first time in the history along with the International Apparel Federation (IAF) president Han Bekke.On the first day of the grand show a welcome dinner will be held at Lahore's Governor House.

The mega fashion show, aimed at presenting softer image of Pakistan abroad, is expected to host delegates from over 45 countries, as the PRGMEA- the host of the event- is inviting all embassies of the leading countries while different associations of the textile value chain of the country have also been taken onboard in this regard.

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) regional president and PRGMEA chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar stated that the whole textile chain bodies of the country have been involved to avail maximum opportunity of this mega global summit.

The textile associations which will participate in the event include All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) etc.