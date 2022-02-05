UrduPoint.com

PM Advocates Kashmiris Case At World Fora As Their Ambassador Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PM advocates Kashmiris case at world fora as their ambassador Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had advocated the cause of Kashmiris at all the international forums as an ambassador of Kashmir.

The minister, in a tweet on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination as promised in the United Nations resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, presented the case of Kashmir in the best possible manner at every international forum. It was the first time that the extremist ideology of Naredra Modi and V Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been exposed before the world, Farrukh added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations All Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts seminar on ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th February 2022

2 hours ago
 LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

16 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>