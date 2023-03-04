UrduPoint.com

PM Affirms Fraternal Ties With Qatar In Diverse Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 01:26 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar are based on common values, and both sides are committed to transform these strong relations into mutually beneficial economic relations.

He was talking to Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani, who called on him in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Qatar apprised the Prime Minister about various activities being carried out to augment brotherly relations between Qatar and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked Qatar for its humanitarian assistance to the people of Pakistan after the historic last year's flood.

The Ambassador of Qatar thanked the Prime Minister for further enhancing brotherly bilateral relations and assured his country's support in this regard.

Qatar hosts around 250,000 Pakistanis, contributing to the development of both the countries.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

