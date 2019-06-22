PM agrees to constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to the constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges facing the country

In tweets on his social media account, Asad Qaiser said he had a meeting with the Prime Minister and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.He said the opposition will be taken onboard for the greater cause of the country.