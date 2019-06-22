UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Agrees To Constitution Of A Special Committee On Charter Of Economy: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:07 PM

PM agrees to constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to the constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges facing the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to the constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges facing the country.

In tweets on his social media account, Asad Qaiser said he had a meeting with the Prime Minister and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.He said the opposition will be taken onboard for the greater cause of the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Social Media Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

16 minutes ago

How strength training may help people with diabete ..

1 minute ago

Photographer of a news paper dies in road mishap i ..

2 minutes ago

Truck-ambulance collision claims one life in Karac ..

2 minutes ago

Aeroflot to Completely Suspend Flights to Georgia ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramul ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.