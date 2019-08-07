PM Agriculture Emergency Program to be formally launched in September

The government is all set to launch the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs309 billion by next month (September) all across the country as all the formalities in this regard have been finalized

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The government is all set to launch the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme worth Rs309 billion by next month (September) all across the country as all the formalities in this regard have been finalized.

The package will revolutionize the agriculture and livestock sectors, besides helping in water, soil conservation, untapping aquaculture potential and shrimp farming, and establishment of new agriculture markets to protect the farmers from the exploitation of middle men; said Focal Person of Prime Minister on Agriculture Emergency Programme Muhammad Ali Talpur.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its recent meeting has accorded approval to 13 mega development projects conceived under emergency programme.

He said that the final approval is likely to be accorded by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its next meeting.

Muhammad Ali said that Federal government had designed Rs309 billion programme to boost local agriculture production, reduce dependence on imports, improve lives of poor farmers and lead the country towards sustainable development.

Highlighting the impact of the programme in local agriculture sector, he said that out of the total Rs309 billion package, the federal government would provide Rs84 billion while the remaining amount of Rs225 billion would be shared by the provincial governments.

He said that the current government, after assuming the powers, had attached higher priorities for the development of agriculture sector and had enhanced overall allocations for this sector.

The federal government had increased it from Rs1 billion in its Annual Development Plan last year to Rs12 billion and same was followed in Punjab and other provinces, adding that the government intended to take up the spending up to the record level of Rs70 billion in next four years.

He said that the programme was a revolutionary step of the government and besides promoting the agriculture sector it would also be beneficial for the local farmers as the special efforts would be made to enhance the per acre yield of all major crops.

Special measures, he said would also be introduced to enhance per acre yield of wheat from 35-40 maunds, rice by 10-20 maunds, sugarcane by 650-800 maunds, adding that incentives was announced for the cultivation of oil seeds like canola and sunflower, he added.

In order to make the agriculture produces more competitive, he said that special measures would be introduced for energy, water conservation and pest management to reduce the cost of production.

He said that Rs220 billion would be spent on the construction of small dams and water course development, adding that 70,000 water courses would be developed.

He said that about 50% water courses would be developed which would help to save about 9 million acre feet water annually and this program would be completed with in next four years.

