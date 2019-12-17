PM agriculture emergency program to be inaugurated next month in DI Khan: Khyber Pakhtukhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Tuesday said the projects started under the Prime Minister Agriculture emergency program would be inaugurated next month in district DI Khan.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on Public Sector Development Program (PDSP), he said hopefully the Prime Minister would inaugurate the projects while the Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan would inaugurate projects of rain water storage in Karak next week.

He said under the PM agriculture emergency program several projects have already been inaugurated in Peshawar, Swat and merged district Bajaur.

He directed the department to hold consultative meetings with local representatives to resolve issues of local farmers and in order to provide them best facilities.

The Minister directed District Officers of Agriculture department of Karak and DI Khan to finalize arrangements for the inaugural programs and present report to him.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Syed Masoom Shah Bacha, Deputy Secretary Nasir Khan, CPO Muntazir Shah, DGs Dr Sher Mohammad, Dr Mirza Ali, Rehmat ud Din, Dr Abdul Rauf, Dr Khusro Kalim, Javed Iqbal, Yasin Khan, Mehmood Khan and Babar Samiullah.