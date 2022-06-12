PM aide announces Rs one m each for forest-fire martyrs; inaugurates utility stores in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Ameer Muqam Sunday announced Rs one million each for martyrs of forest fire on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He visited village Piaz Mira at tehsil Bisham, village Ali Jan Kaparmai Sarkot at tehsil Chakaiser, and village Baina Makhori tehsil Poran. He met with affectees of forest fire that erupted some few days back and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Ameer Muqam conveyed the message of Prime Minister, saying that money was not a substitute to human life however; the PML-N government always extended sympathies to bereaved families in times of grief and sorrow.

Earlier, Ameer Muqam inaugurated new points of Utility Stores Corporation in district Shangla. He said that the pledge made by the PM Shehbaz Sharif on his address at Shangla has been fulfilled, adding, the people could get subsidized flour on these utility stores.