UrduPoint.com

PM Aide Announces Rs One M Each For Forest-fire Martyrs; Inaugurates Utility Stores In Shangla

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PM aide announces Rs one m each for forest-fire martyrs; inaugurates utility stores in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr. Ameer Muqam Sunday announced Rs one million each for martyrs of forest fire on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He visited village Piaz Mira at tehsil Bisham, village Ali Jan Kaparmai Sarkot at tehsil Chakaiser, and village Baina Makhori tehsil Poran. He met with affectees of forest fire that erupted some few days back and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Ameer Muqam conveyed the message of Prime Minister, saying that money was not a substitute to human life however; the PML-N government always extended sympathies to bereaved families in times of grief and sorrow.

Earlier, Ameer Muqam inaugurated new points of Utility Stores Corporation in district Shangla. He said that the pledge made by the PM Shehbaz Sharif on his address at Shangla has been fulfilled, adding, the people could get subsidized flour on these utility stores.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Fire Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shangla Money Sunday Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

8 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

17 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

17 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

17 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.