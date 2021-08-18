UrduPoint.com

PM Aide Asks All Stakeholders To Cooperate To End Violence Against Women

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:43 PM

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill says that he is hopeful that police, through video clips, will identify those who involved in the assault.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said that all stakeholders including politicians, journalists, teachers and parents should cooperate with the government for ending violence against women in the society.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Shahbaz Gill strongly condemned the mass assault on a famous TikToker Ayesha at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore.

“It was a very tragic incident. It was a collective responsibility of all to play active role for eliminating these kinds of violence related incidents,” he said.

Gill expressed his hope that police, through video clips, would identify those who involved in the assault.

He said that the responsible would be brought to justice very soon so as the women of Pakistan could not feel.

“It is a responsibility of all to ensure safety and equal rights in the society,” he said.

He assured that the government would never spare a single person involved in the assault.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Police Women TV All Government

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

14 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

17 minutes ago
 52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

34 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

19 minutes ago
 Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, ..

Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, Afghans Working for German Emb ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.