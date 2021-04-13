UrduPoint.com
PM Aide Criticizes Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance

Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the Federal government was making all out efforts to curb inflation.

He said this while talking to media persons at the premises of Sindh Assembly. Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar, MPA Arsalan Taj and others were also present on the occasion.

He said he had grown up in the metropolis and today he visited to review the 13-year performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh.

The SAPM said, "I have not seen a single public bus or government ambulance on the roads." He said the city had been turned into village. He further said there was no infrastructure in Karachi and he only spotted garbage in the city.

Criticizing the PPP provincial government, he said the people did not have fresh water to drink and they were purchasing a bag of wheat flour in Rs1,300.

He said the condition of the city was not good. He said the PTI government would improve it as Sindh could not make any significant development under the PPP's regime.

Ali Nawaz said they introduced BRT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to facilitate the people. He said 750,000 families were also provided with Universal Health Insurance.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said the new census would be conducted within 15 to 18 months. He said the city generated 90 percent revenue.

He said the provincial government was not buying wheat from farmers. He further said corrupt officers were still working on the main posts in the province.

The Green Line project would be launched in August or September.

