PM aide directs USC to set up more sale points, provide subsidized flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Ameer Muqam has directed Utility Store Corporation (USC) to set up additional sale points for public facilitation and to provide subsidized flour to consumers.

He said this during a meeting with Zonal Manager USC here on Saturday. The advisor said that operation to provide subsidized flour to consumers should be expanded besides setting up of more sale points for public facilitation.

He said that people living in remote areas of the newly-merged districts should also be provided edibles on subsidized rates, adding that the government had been incessantly working to help out needy and deserving people.

Ameer Muqam also sought recommendations and proposals to establish utility stores in merged and remote areas and said that people of merged areas would be provided assistance on priority basis.

He said that Federal authorities would also be approached to get the quota for KP province increased. He also directed officials of the USC to facilitate people living in far flung areas of the province.

On the occasion, PM advisor was also briefed about the operational matters and performance of USC.