PM Aide Inaugurates Gas Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

PM aide inaugurates gas pipeline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab here on Friday inaugurated new gas pipeline in provincial metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was incessantly endeavoring to resolve basic problems of people and provide them basic amenities of life.

He said new pipeline would address issues of consumers relating to low gas pressure and would benefit about 150,000 households. The gas pipeline was laid with an estimated cost of Rs125 million and had been connected with main gas line.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shoukat Ali, Chairman CPEC Committee, Arbab Sher Ali, MPA, Malik Wajid and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

