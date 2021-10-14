PM aide inaugurates water conservation project in Havalian

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for food Security and Research, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Thursday inaugurated water conservation project of Rs194 billion at Havelian Abbottabad district that would irrigate 500 kanal un-irrigated land .

Addressing the inauguration function, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Iqbal Cheema said the government was committed to development of agriculture sector and its uplift was our top most priorities.

He said provincial government would inject resources besides 20percent share by the farmers in the mega project while major share would be contributed by Federal Government.

The PM aide said, water apart from River Indus would be conserved for effective utilization and in this connection, 3000 check dams, 500 lakes and 330 water reservoirs were being constructed that would enhance land value at Havelain.

He said land cost per kanal in Havelian have increased up to Rs two lakh from Rs20,000 per kanal in the project area where cultivation of olive, walnut and strawberry have been increased.

Director General, Soil Conservation Muhammad Yasin Wazir, Project Coordinator Tahir Anwar and Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Faheem and others senior officials of Agriculture Department were present on the occasion.