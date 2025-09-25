PM Aide Romina Khurshid Alam, Balochistan CM Vow United Action On Climate Change
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam have agreed to accelerate the climate agenda through new projects and closer cooperation between provinces and the federal government
During a meeting in Islamabad, the two sides discussed Pakistan’s evolving climate priorities and the launch of initiatives supported by international climate financing mechanisms.
The talks focused on aligning federal and provincial efforts to strengthen climate resilience, improve environmental governance, and tap resources from institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Green Climate Fund.
Both officials underlined the urgency of large-scale projects addressing climate adaptation, renewable energy, sustainable water management, and nature-based solutions, alongside programs designed to empower communities and improve livelihoods.
Alam reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to providing provinces with technical and institutional support to secure international climate funding, stressing that timely engagement with donors and strong project design would be key to unlocking resources and delivering tangible impact.
The Chief Minister welcomed Alam’s proactive role in building inter-provincial cooperation and advancing the climate agenda both nationally and globally, noting the particular challenges faced by Balochistan.
The two sides explored ways to expand partnerships with development agencies, enhance institutional readiness for climate action, and ensure that projects prioritize community resilience, green employment, and sustainable growth.
They agreed to integrate climate resilience into Balochistan’s development plans and pursue innovative financing mechanisms to meet Pakistan’s ambitious targets.
Alam emphasized that unified federal and provincial action was essential to secure global resources and establish Pakistan as a regional climate leader.
“The climate challenge demands a united front, with every province playing its role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for our country,” Alam said.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to regular follow-ups and a shared vision for transformative projects to safeguard the environment, strengthen livelihoods and move toward a greener future.
