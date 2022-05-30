UrduPoint.com

PM, Air Chief Discuss PAF's Professional Matters

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 01:29 PM

PM, Air Chief discuss PAF's professional matters

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The prime minister reposed full confidence in the professional capabilities of PAF for guarding the aerial frontiers of the country, the PM Office said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

45 seconds ago
 First Kazakh President Nazarbayev Says His Relativ ..

First Kazakh President Nazarbayev Says His Relatives Should Bear Responsibility ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Sanctions Against Russia to Harm 15,000 Ja ..

Japan's Sanctions Against Russia to Harm 15,000 Japanese Companies - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion ..

Melitopol Administration Designates Car Explosion in Downtown as Terrorist Attac ..

15 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

15 minutes ago
 Man possession narcotics arrested in kohat

Man possession narcotics arrested in kohat

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.