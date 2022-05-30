Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday and discussed professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The prime minister reposed full confidence in the professional capabilities of PAF for guarding the aerial frontiers of the country, the PM Office said.