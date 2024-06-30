Open Menu

PM AJK Announces Number Of Development Schemes In Distt Bagh Of AJK

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PM AJK announces number of development schemes in Distt Bagh of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the era of corruption and nepotism was over now and the law was equally applicable to every citizen of the state irrespective of his/her status in the society.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Tehsil Sharqi of district Bagh here today(Sunday).

Speaking on the occasion, PM Haq announced a number of development schemes for the area including a Degree College for Raira and a Higher Secondary school for Dharay in district Bagh.

He said, "Work on Dharay Chatter Bridge will start soon and the foundation stone of bypass road Raira has been laid, which will be completed within the stipulated time frame."

Earlier, the PM was accorded a warm welcome by hundreds of people at Chatter, Qadirabad and Bhont Chowk.

The people of the Dharay Chatter complained before the Prime Minister regarding the dilapidated situation of the Chatter Bridge and expressed their fear in view of the accidental chances in near future.

While addressing the public of the area the Prime Minister on the occasion assured the people that their fears would be ward off and their genuine demands would be addressed with utmost priority .

The Ministers including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Mian Abdul Waheed, Aamir Altaf, Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Madam Imtiaz Naseem, Nabila Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

The PM, said that Sardar Mir Akbar Khan was fighting for rights of the people of Bagh in a lively manner on the floor of the assembly and terming him the public voice.

He said that every minister in his cabinet was fully empowered to solve the problems of the people in their respective Constituencies.

Later, the Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also laid the foundation stone of Degree college Raira.

During his visit, prime minister Haq received a rousing welcome from people at every place .Before arriving at the procession venue at Raira, the Prime Minister was taken to the venue with large procession with convoy of hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Prime Minister Visit Vehicles Road Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

3 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

13 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

13 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

13 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

13 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

13 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

13 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

14 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

14 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

14 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan