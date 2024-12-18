PM AJK attends death anniversary of Ch. Ghulam Abbas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq visited the shrine of Raees-ul-Ahrar, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas to attend the main ceremony of the 57th death anniversary of Raees-ul-Ahrar which was held here at Faizabad on Tuesday.

PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq laid a floral wreath at the shrine of Raees-ul-Ahrar and offered Fateha.

Former PM AJK, Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, ministers including Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Imtiaz Naseem and Sardar Ahmed Sagheer were also by the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.