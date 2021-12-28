UrduPoint.com

PM AJK Condoles Death Of Former Additional CSG, Brother Of DD Information

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi on Tuesday expressed his deep shock over the sad demise of former additional chief secretary general, Aizaz Naseem and brother of Deputy Director Information, Bashir Mirza here on Tuesday.

In his condolence message, he lauded services of former bureaucrat Aizaz Naseem and which he rendered for AJK.

He also expressed his grief on the death of the brother of Deputy Director Information Bashir Mirza and expressed his sympathies with the deceased families.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and granting patience to the families of the deceased.

