PM AJK Condoles Demise Of Former AJK Bureaucrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

PM AJK condoles demise of former AJK bureaucrat

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi has expressed his deep shock over the sad demise of former Chief Secretary General Aizaz Naseem here on Monday.

In his condolence message, the he lauded services of the deceased and termed him a seasoned bureaucrat of Azad Kashmir. He said his valuable services would be remembered.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the deceased family.

