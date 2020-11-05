PM AJK expresses confidence in efforts for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday expressed confidence in the efforts being made to resolve the Kashmir issue.

The AJK PM met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf here at Prime Minister's Office, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries made detailed discussion on Kashmir issue, it added.

They also raised concerns over India's aggressive and irresponsible attitude in the region.