PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before November 30

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to complete arrangements for holding local bodies elections in the State before November 30.

A high level meeting, chaired by PM AJK discussed the fulfillment of logistical, financial and security requirements in this regard.

It was decided that after due consultations on these issues, the government will fix the date for the final schedule and convey it to the AJK Election Commission in next few days.

Sardar Tanveer said that the government would ensure holding of the elections before November 30.