PM AJK inaugurates Rs 85m fully-equipped Rawalakot District Complex

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday inaugurated Rs. 85 million fully equipped District Complex in Rawalakot Divisional Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Haider said his government has completed record developmental schemes to bring about a socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of the Sate.

He said district Hospital Pallandari and other mega developmental projects were completed and judicious funds were allocated to accelerate the pace of developmental activities in all the Constituencies of the State, indiscriminately.

Haider said "I'm thankful to my party's former governments of Pakistan for extending generous financial assistance for the development of Azad Jammu Kashmir and expressed his resolve to serve the people after retaining power through winning the forthcoming general elections in the State".

