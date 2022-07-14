UrduPoint.com

PM AJK Pays Tribute To Baba-e-Poonch

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

PM AJK pays tribute to Baba-e-Poonch

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while paying tributes to Baba-e-Poonch late Colonel Khan Muhammad Khan, said that the departed leader would be remembered for a long time for his selfless services for the people of the liberated territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while paying tributes to Baba-e-Poonch late Colonel Khan Muhammad Khan, said that the departed leader would be remembered for a long time for his selfless services for the people of the liberated territory.

He made these remarks while talking to members of the Supreme Council of Sudhan education Conference (SEC) who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, said a press release. Founder Chairman Kashmir Orphan Trust, Chaudhry Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Lauding Khan's Mithi Atta Movement, the AJK premier said that the movement, started by the deceased leader in 1934, was in tune with the requirements of the time, the fruits of which were reaped for a long time.

He said that in view of the fast-changing requirements there was a dire need to bring structural reforms within this important social institution to conform it in line with the requirements of modern times.

He said that General (retd) Sardar Mohammad Aziz Khan should be made head of the organization's governing body. Stressing the need for adopting an inclusive approach, the PM said that it was imperative to infuse new blood in the organization and get it freed from all prejudices.

"The organization should be free from all prejudices and well reputed individuals should be included in the organization so that the institution can be further expanded", the prime minister said.

The PM on the occasion assured his support to the visiting delegation.

President SEC, Major (rtd) Sardar Mushtaq Khan gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister regarding the SEC. He also invited the PM to attend the Sudhan Educational Conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Blood

Recent Stories

PM's address to nation at 10:10pm: Marriyum

PM's address to nation at 10:10pm: Marriyum

39 seconds ago
 ISU Confirms Transfer of Russian Grand Prix Stage ..

ISU Confirms Transfer of Russian Grand Prix Stage in Figure Skating to Finland

40 seconds ago
 Civil Air Navigation Systems Offline as NAV CANADA ..

Civil Air Navigation Systems Offline as NAV CANADA Reports Outage in Country's W ..

42 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews implementation of code of conduct ..

Meeting reviews implementation of code of conduct in LB polls

43 seconds ago
 HESCO suspends power supply due to rain

HESCO suspends power supply due to rain

23 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Measures Against Discrimination ..

Putin Signs Law on Measures Against Discrimination of Russian Media Abroad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.