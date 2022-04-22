PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan performs first ever visit to Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday performed first ever visit to lake city of Mirpur after assuming the Premiership of AJK and visited various ongoing projects of mass public Welfare in the district

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday performed first ever visit to lake city of Mirpur after assuming the Premiership of AJK and visited various ongoing projects of mass public Welfare in the district.

He was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival in the town.

On this occasion Deputy Speaker Assembly Riaz Gujjar, members assembly; Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Maqbool, Ansar Abdali, PTI Central Leader Zafar Anwar, a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including divisional and district heads of other departments were present.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan visited the house of former Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Retired Abdul Majeed Malik and offered condolences to his family members ShoukatMajeed Malik, Shahid Majeed Malik, and Arshad Majeed Malik on the death of Justice Abdul Majeed Malik. On this occasion, members of the assembly and officers of divisional and district administration were also present.