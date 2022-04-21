UrduPoint.com

PM AJK Takes Stringent Notice Of Bagh Rape Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 09:21 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Thursday taking strong notice of the rape of a woman at nikikair village of Bagh district directed the authorities concerned to arrest the accused immediately and bring him to justice.

Taking notice of the heartrending incident, the PM said that the culprit involved in such heinous crime would be dealt with iron hands.

He also sought a detailed report from DIG and SP Bagh regarding the incident.

