PM AJK urges Opposition to refrain from delaying LG polls

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 23 (APP)::Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to refrain from delaying the local bodies polls being held after a pause of 31 years.

Talking to the media in Kotli, he said "The people of Azad Kashmir fully understand the tactics being used by the opposition parties", he said adding that instead of creating hurdles the opposition parties should support the government's efforts to transfer power to grass root level.

Regarding the imposition of additional taxes on electricity bills, he made it clear that there would be no increase in taxes on electricity bills.

To rid the people from taxes being levied on utility bills by the NEPRA the PM said that cheap electricity would be generated at local level.

After Muzaffarabad, he said that electricity cables will be laid underground in Kotli.

"DHQ hospital will be further equipped to provide better medical facilities to people, especially those who have been facing Indian aggression at LoC", he said adding that turning the liberated territory into a self-reliant and the welfare state was his dream.

Highlighting the Diaspora community's role in the region's development progress and prosperity, the PM said that after Mirpur overseas Kashmiris hailing from district Kotli have played important role in strengthening the national economy."In the past, media houses also exploited journalists."