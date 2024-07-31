PM AJK visits APHC office to congratulate newly elected Convener

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Haq on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Kashmir Pakistan Chapter.

During his visit to the Hurriyat Conference office, Convener APHC Ghulam Muhammad Safi, General Secretary Advocate Pervez Ahmed and Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Butt welcomed him.

Chaudary Anwar ul Haq on the occasion, paid rich tributes to the former Convener of APHC Mehmood Sagar for his tireless efforts for the Kashmir cause.

He renewed the pledge that the government of AJK would utilise all resources to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally in collaboration with the leadership of APHC, adding "Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir," on August 5 while Black Days would be observed on August 15.

The PM added that rallies would be organized across Pakistan including AJK in association with the APHC.

Convenor APHC Ghulam Muhammad Safi thanked Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq for visiting the APHC office, drawing attention to the refugees' problems, and emphasising their permanent resettlement.

Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Government Ministers Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Akmal Sargala, Convenor Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Ahmed Safi, General Secretary Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Secretary Information Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi. Altaf Hussain Wani, Ijaz Rahmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Raja Khadim Hussain, Hasan Al-Banna, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqub, Imtiaz Wani, Zahid Ashraf, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Adeel Mushtaq, Syed Gulshan, Mian Muzaffar, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Engineer Mahmood, Nazir Karnahi, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Abdul Majid Sheikh, Khalid Shabbir, Abdul Hameed Lone, Abdul Majid Mir, Khurshid Mir, Benazir Sahiba, Shaukat Butt, Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Qazi Imran were also present.