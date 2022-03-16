PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to buy PTI leaders

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will win and asked the people to reach Islamabad to express their unity and support for the ruling PTI.

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that opposition was offering Rs 200 million each to buy PTI MNAs for no-confidence-motion against him.

He said he would take all three wickets by just one ball.

Imran Khan said he would win and asked the people to reach Islamabad to express their unity and support for the ruling PTI. He was addressing a gathering in Swat on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was very happy today because the United Nations declared March 15 as an International Day against Islamobhobia. He said it was historic decision and achievement. He said he was against the thieves and the US slaves.

“I ask my nation to reach Islamabad and show power and support for PTI," said Imran Khan, adding that the people should come out against these people [opposition leaders], calling them thieves, robbers and dual faces.

He was looking much passionate during his speech.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and PTI leaders were present there in the gathering in Swat. Imran Khan criticized PPP leaders for bringing security guards from Sindh for their security.

Earlier in a statement, Imran Khan in meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the government would defeat the opposition in no-trust-move.