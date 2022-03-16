UrduPoint.com

PM Alleges Opposition Leaders Brought Millions To Buy PTI Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 05:12 PM

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to buy PTI leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will win and asked the people to reach Islamabad to express their unity and support for the ruling PTI.

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that opposition was offering Rs 200 million each to buy PTI MNAs for no-confidence-motion against him.

He said he would take all three wickets by just one ball.

Imran Khan said he would win and asked the people to reach Islamabad to express their unity and support for the ruling PTI. He was addressing a gathering in Swat on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was very happy today because the United Nations declared March 15 as an International Day against Islamobhobia. He said it was historic decision and achievement. He said he was against the thieves and the US slaves.

“I ask my nation to reach Islamabad and show power and support for PTI," said Imran Khan, adding that the people should come out against these people [opposition leaders], calling them thieves, robbers and dual faces.

He was looking much passionate during his speech.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and PTI leaders were present there in the gathering in Swat. Imran Khan criticized PPP leaders for bringing security guards from Sindh for their security.

Earlier in a statement, Imran Khan in meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the government would defeat the opposition in no-trust-move.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor United Nations Swat Buy March All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Eight suspects held during police operation agains ..

Eight suspects held during police operation against Gutka, Mainpuri sellers

9 minutes ago
 1614 inspections conducted to check profiteering; ..

1614 inspections conducted to check profiteering; Rs 53,500 fines imposed on 176 ..

9 minutes ago
 Dozens join marathon as sports fever touches peak ..

Dozens join marathon as sports fever touches peak in Khanewal

9 minutes ago
 With huge public support, government to sail throu ..

With huge public support, government to sail through current political situation ..

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives, 12 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims two more lives, 12 new infections in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 Nigerian Defence Minister lauds Pakistan's role in ..

Nigerian Defence Minister lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>