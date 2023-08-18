Open Menu

PM Allocates Portfolios To Federal Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly-appointed federal ministers, advisers and special assistants.

Federal minister Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti was given the portfolio of Interior, Narcotics Control, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Jalil Abbas Jilani Foreign Affairs; Shamshad Akhtar Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Privatization; Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder Defence and Defence Production; Murtaza Solangi Information and Broadcasting; Sami Saeed Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Shahid Ashraf Tarar Communications, Maritime Affairs and Railways; Ahmad Irfan Aslam Law and Justice, Climate Change, Water Resources; Muhammad Ali Power and Petroleum; Gohar Ejaz Commerce, Industries and Production; Umar Saif Information Technology, Telecommunication and Science and Technology; Nadeem Jan National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Khalil George Human Rights; Aneeq Ahmed Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony; Jamal Shah National Heritage and Culture; and Madad Ali Sindhi Federal education and Professional Training, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister also appointed Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain as Adviser for Aviation, Ahad Khan Cheema Adviser for Establishment and Dr Waqar Masood Khan as Adviser for Finance. The advisers will have status of the federal minister.

PM Kakar also appointed his five Special Assistants with the status of Minister of State. Syeda Arifa Zehra was appointed as Special Assistant for Federal Education and Professional Training, Vice Admiral (R) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao as Special Assistant for Maritime Affairs, Wasih Shah as Special Assistant for Tourism, Mishal Hussain Malik as Special Assistant for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, and Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik as Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis.

