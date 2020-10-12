PM allows opposition parties to hold rallies under Pakistan Democratic Movement

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has said that they will not let opposition parties to become hero, making it clear that creature unrest and chaos will not be tolerated at any cost.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) The federal government allowed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of almost all major political parties, to hold rallies across the country on Monday.

However, he made it clear that chaos would not be allowed in the guise of PDM movement in the country.

He made this decision while chairing a cabinet meeting to review the political situation in the country. Federal ministers, special assistants and senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attended the meeting. The meeting also exchanged views on strategy to deal with the situation.

The government members, during the meeting, opined that the opposition parties should be allowed to hold public gatherings.

The ministers and other participants of the meeting called for making the opposition follow the SOPs related to control the spread of the coronavirus amid fears of second wave in the country.

“The enemies of the country want to see Pakistan destabilized through different ways,” said the PM.

He also discussed the situation of inflation and high prices in the country.

Last month, all major opposition parties announced Pakistan Democratic Movement against PTI government and made JUI-F Chief as its head. The PDM also announced its revised schedule and venue of its first rally against what it calls “undemocratic system”.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal, who heads PDM’s steering committee, had stated that the first power show would be held in Gujranwal on October 16.

A major rally would be held on October 18 in Karachi and it would be hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The opposition’s alliance would hold the third rally on November 25 in Quetta while Multan would host a rally of the PDM on November 30

A historic rally would be held on Decmeber 13 in Lahore, he added.