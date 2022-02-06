UrduPoint.com

PM Always Highlighted Kashmir Issue In Effective Manner: Ayub Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 12:29 AM

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ayub Afridi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum with effective manner as it should be resolved

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ayub Afridi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum with effective manner as it should be resolved as per wishes of Kashmiri people.

Talking to ptv, he said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per wishes of Kashmiri people and it had always focal point of the prime minister's speeches at international fora especially at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address.

He said all the political parties were united on the Kashmir issue, adding he was supporting that different delegations should be sent to other countries to highlight the issue.

He said the prime minister's ongoing visit to China had great importance as it would be helpful to more strengthening relations between the two countries.

He said China had given tremendous reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding Pakistan was more important country for Chins as compared to any other and both the countries were enjoying deep and strong relations.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong that work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was slow but the project was delayed due to covid-19 pandemic as CPEC was continuing successfully.

He said CPEC was not in favour of only both the countries but for the entire region as well and it would put the South Asia on the path of speedy development and prosperity.

He urged that the opposition should avoid to play politics over the national issues and it should support the government on all sensitive issues.

