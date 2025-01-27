PM, Ambassador Of Japan Discuss Bilateral Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed friendly ties, which was evident by the tremendous goodwill that existed among the people of both countries towards each other.
He recalled the excellent history of bilateral cooperation and appreciated Japan's support for Pakistan’s economic and industrial development efforts.
The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Japan.
The ambassador of Japan reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Pakistan's development goals and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.
While observing that last year Japan had celebrated 70 years of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan, the ambassador said Japan was keen to continue its partnership in Pakistan’s development.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh4 minutes ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi7 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi7 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness7 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters8 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February8 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues13 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan13 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA13 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties13 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation3 minutes ago