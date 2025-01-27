Open Menu

PM, Ambassador Of Japan Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

During the meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed friendly ties, which was evident by the tremendous goodwill that existed among the people of both countries towards each other.

He recalled the excellent history of bilateral cooperation and appreciated Japan's support for Pakistan’s economic and industrial development efforts.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Japan.

The ambassador of Japan reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Pakistan's development goals and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

While observing that last year Japan had celebrated 70 years of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan, the ambassador said Japan was keen to continue its partnership in Pakistan’s development.

