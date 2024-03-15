PM, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome discuss bilateral ties

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations. He emphasized the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.
The prime mnister said that his government would focus on macro-economic reforms to stabilize the economy and attract foreign investment. In this regard, he also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.
A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by the prime minister.
While congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, ambassador Blome said that the U.S. considered Pakistan an important partner and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.
