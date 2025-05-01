PM, Amir of Qatar discuss developments in South Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Thursday evening and discussed developments in South Asia.

During the telephone call, the Prime Minister thanked the Amir for Qatar’s solidarity and support for Pakistan, that reflected the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries.

While referring to recent developments in South Asia, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and underscored the nation’s sacrifices in the war against terror.

He rejected India’s attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam incident without any proof and reiterated his offer for a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

The Prime Minister expressed serious concerns over India's weaponization of the waters of the Indus Basin, which he deemed as unacceptable, while emphasizing that water was the lifeline of the 240 million people of Pakistan.

Underscoring the hard earned economic gains over the past one year, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan would gain no conceivable advantage by involving itself in any such incident at a time when it was on the path to economic stability.

The Amir of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in South Asia and said that Qatar wanted to work with Pakistan towards ensuring the de-escalation of the current crisis.