PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

Administrative issues and political situation of the province was discussed during the meeting.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Olaf Scholz on assuming the office of German Chancellor. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with the new Chancellor to further deepen and strengthen the long standing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Germany.