UrduPoint.com

PM And KP Governor, CM Discuss Political Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 06:13 PM

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

Administrative issues and political situation of the province was discussed during the meeting.           

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Administrative issues and political situation of the province was discussed during the meeting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Olaf Scholz on assuming the office of German Chancellor. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with the new Chancellor to further deepen and strengthen the long standing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Germany.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Twitter German Germany

Recent Stories

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

13 minutes ago
 Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s acc ..

Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s accountability drive

14 minutes ago
 The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International ..

The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" will be ..

25 minutes ago
 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secret ..

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secretary General at the Presidency ..

30 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha and Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet at ..

Hissein Brahim Taha and Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet at Arab League Headquarters in Ca ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.