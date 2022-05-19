PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday while announcing the title of Yaum-e-Takbeer said, "We did not bow down, we will not bow down" said that it had been decided to observe 10 days celebrations for the historic achievement.

In his statement, the minister said that the Prime Minister had directed that Yaum-e-Takbeer should be celebrated with national spirit in the style of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan.

The prime minister has directed the Federal government, governments of four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to jointly organize the celebrations, she said.

The minister said that the celebrations for Yaum-e Takbeer would begin on May 19.

She said that May 28, 1998 was a day of great national pride and a day of national achievement proving Pakistan would never compromise on its independence, sovereignty and national interests.

She said that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Pakistan was made a nuclear power, now it would be made an economic power.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this was the historic day when the national leadership decided to make the defense of the country invincible despite the pressure and threats of external forces .

Marriyum said that celebrations of Yaum-e- Takbeer would be organized at federal, provincial and district levels and educational institutions. Students and youth in particular would be made a part of these celebrations.

She said that the prime minister had appealed to all sections of the society including all political parties, lawyers, doctors, media, workers, civil society organizations to celebrate this national day with national spirit.

She said it was a day of unity, solidarity and unity for Pakistan, this day needed to becelebrated in the same way. She requested the media to contribute to the celebrations of this national day by organizing special broadcasts, programs and writings for Yaum-e- Takbeer.