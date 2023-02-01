PM announces 150pc salary raise to end disparity in Executive Allowance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced an increase in salaries of the officers of the Federal Secretariat by 150 percent to end disparity in Executive Allowance.

The decision will benefit the officers of BS 17-22 who remained deprived from the Executive Allowance in the wake of the earlier decision.

The decision will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

It has been taken after consultation with the finance minister.