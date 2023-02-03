UrduPoint.com

PM Announces Compensation Package For Heirs Of Martyrs, Injured Of Mosque Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PM announces compensation package for heirs of martyrs, injured of mosque blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Friday announced Rs two million for the heirs of all martyrs and Rs five lakh for those injured in the deadly suicide attack at police lines' mosque on January 30.

Addressing the Apex Committee meeting held under his chairmanship here at Governor House, the Prime Minister said the compensation amount was not an alternative to the grief and sorrow through which the victims' families were passing through but was a token of relief on the part of Federal government to ease the financial difficulties of members of the bereaved families and injured victims.

The prime minister said the entire nation including civil and military armed forces, civil society, people and government officials had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Suicide Attack Prime Minister Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society January Mosque All Government Million

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

2 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

4 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

13 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.