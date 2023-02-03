PM announces compensation package for heirs of martyrs, injured of mosque blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Friday announced Rs two million for the heirs of all martyrs and Rs five lakh for those injured in the deadly suicide attack at police lines' mosque on January 30.

Addressing the Apex Committee meeting held under his chairmanship here at Governor House, the Prime Minister said the compensation amount was not an alternative to the grief and sorrow through which the victims' families were passing through but was a token of relief on the part of Federal government to ease the financial difficulties of members of the bereaved families and injured victims.

The prime minister said the entire nation including civil and military armed forces, civil society, people and government officials had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism.