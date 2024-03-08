PM Announces Compensation Package For Rain-hit People Of AJK
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the people that the federal government will not take backseat till complete rehabilitation of the affected families.
MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a compensation package worth millions of rupees for the rain-affected people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with distribution of cheques among the people affected by torrential rains and snowfall across Azad Kashmir in Muzaffarabad today.
The Prime Minister assured the people that the Federal government will not take backseat till complete rehabilitation of the affected families.
He announced that two million rupees would be given to each of those killed in the calamity, three hundred and fifty thousand for each injured and seven hundred thousand to those whose homes were completely damaged due to rains.
The Prime Minister said these funds would be given by the federal government to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
He directed to ensure distribution of the compensation amount before Wednesday. He said a detailed survey will also be conducted to assess the damages in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority.
Shehbaz Sharif said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the federal government will not leave Kashmiris alone in this difficult time.
He also prayed for those who were killed during the rains and snowfall.
Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.
He expressed the resolve during his meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq during his visit to Muzaffarabad.
The Prime Minister also assured Pakistan's unconditional support to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the Kashmir cause.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes.
He also thanked Shehbaz Sharif for undertaking the visit of Azad Kashmir immediately after assuming the office of the Prime Minister.
He said the visit of Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, affected by torrential rains, reflects that hearts of Pakistani people always throb with their Kashmiri brethren.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the presence of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister distributed compensation cheques among people affected by rains and snowfall in Muzaffarabad.
