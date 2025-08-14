PM announces establishment of Army Rocket Force to further strengthen military capabilities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the establishment of Army Rocket Force during his address at an event held here to mark the 78th Independence Day and the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ commemoration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced the establishment of Army Rocket Force during his address at an event held here to mark the 78th Independence Day and the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ commemoration.

The prime minister said the force will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology which will further strengthen Pakistan’s conventional military capabilities.

He emphasized that the recent military conflict with India concluded with a decisive Pakistan's victory within 3 to 4 days.

He praised the leadership of Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, and the Air Chief for their coordinated and swift response.

“India forgot that wars are not won with weapons alone, but with the spirit of the nation,” he said, adding that the defeat taught India a lesson it will never forget.

The prime minister hailed the post-war period as the birth of a new Pakistan, and called Field Marshal General Asim Munir a son of the nation, whose strategy led to a decisive military victory.

He also extended gratitude to friendly countries including China, Turkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, UAE, and Qatar for their support during the conflict. He also acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for playing a key role in ensuring a ceasefire.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid homage to pioneer of Pakistan's atomic programme Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan along with other politicians, scientists, and the armed forces for making Pakistan the 7th world atomic power. He also commended former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for resisting international pressure in 1998 and taking the brave decision to make Pakistan the world’s 7th nuclear power.

“Our nuclear arsenal is not for aggression. It is only for defence purposes," the prime minister emphasized.

Felicitating the nation on 78th Independence Day, the prime minister paid tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Thinker of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who along with other leaders of and workers of the Pakistan Independence Movement united the nation under one vision, one mission and one goal.

Highlighting the country’s economic progress, the prime minister stated that inflation had fallen from 34% to 5%, and interest rates dropped from 21% to 11%, while the stock exchange was performing at record levels. He credited these improvements to sound government policies.

He also commended Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Army Chief Asim Munir for finalizing a crucial tariff agreements with the U.S.

Additionally, the prime minister said the overseas Pakistanis were playing important role in the development of Pakistan and they sent record $38.3 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent support for the oppressed people of Gaza and Indian-Occupied Kashmir, vowing to continue advocating for a sovereign Palestinian state and the rights of Kashmiris.

Shehbaz Sharif urged all political parties and sectors of society to unite in safeguarding national interests, especially in the aftermath of the economic and military gains.

He said Pakistan had rendered huge losses of thousands of precious lives and over $150 billion in war against terrorism.

He warned that no further chaos will be tolerated in any case. He also warned against internal chaos under the pretext of protest, stating that while peaceful dissent was a democratic right, lawlessness will not be tolerated.

He also encouraged the youth to follow in the footsteps of those who led the Pakistan Movement and take active roles in the country’s development. The government, he said , had launched over a dozen projects for youth welfare and empowerment.

“This is just the beginning. We have to work hard to take Pakistan to new heights,” the prime minister added.