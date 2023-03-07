PM announces free wheat flour for poor under Ramazan package

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In a big relief for poor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a Ramazan package providing free wheat flour to the inflation-hit people.

The package is first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor population.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister said after its launch in Punjab, the Federal government would extend cooperation to provinces to replicate the programme.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the comprehensive strategy for the supply of flour to the poor families as soon as possible.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramazan package.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary food and other senior officials attended the meeting.